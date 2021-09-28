Reports say the 43-year-old head of state was walking through the crowd at the gastronomy trade fair in Lyon during an event to promote the country’s food when the egg emerged from the crowd and hit him on the shoulder. The egg however did not break.
Another man attacks France’s President Emmanuel Macron with egg (video)
It appears the punishment meted out to the man who slapped France’s President Emmanuel Macron in June this year is not deterrent enough as another man has pelted him with an egg.
Two bodyguards quickly rushed to the President’s aid while other members of the security team whisked the suspect away.
“If he has something to tell me, then he can come,” Macron was heard by news reporters saying after the incidents.
According to Sky News, a protester shouted during the attack saying: “Vive la revolution (long live the revolution).”
It would be recalled that 28-year-old Damien Tarel was jailed for four months in addition to a 14-month suspended sentence for slapping President Macron in June this year.
He was also banned from ever holding public office and from owning weapons for five years.
The first gentleman was greeting a crowd in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage in southeastern France when the unexpected assault happened.
