Another man attacks France’s President Emmanuel Macron with egg (video)

Two bodyguards quickly rushed to the President’s aid while other members of the security team whisked the suspect away.

“If he has something to tell me, then he can come,” Macron was heard by news reporters saying after the incidents.

According to Sky News, a protester shouted during the attack saying: “Vive la revolution (long live the revolution).”

It would be recalled that 28-year-old Damien Tarel was jailed for four months in addition to a 14-month suspended sentence for slapping President Macron in June this year.

He was also banned from ever holding public office and from owning weapons for five years.