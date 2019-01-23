Man in disbelief as wife of 10 years says he’s not the father of their 5 kids

A Kenyan man is currently struggling to come to terms with one of the biggest betrayals no man would pray for.

Guess what! His wife with whom he has spent the past ten years and had five children has disclosed to him that, none of the children he has been looking after all these years is his.

The heartbroken man identified only as Ombaso narrated his ordeal in an interview with a Kenya-based radio presenter, Massawe Japanni on Tuesday, January 22.

He said he and his wife had had some misunderstandings recently, and the woman went back to her mother’s home.

“You know after we had an argument, my wife left and went to her mother’s house,” Ombaso said in the radio interview.

Ombaso added that all efforts to make his wife return to her matrimonial home after tempers subsided have proved futile.

Shockingly, he claimed to have received a phone call from his mother-in-law subsequently, and initially thought she had called to talk about how she could help convince her daughter to return to her husband.

Instead, he said: “Her mum then called to inform me none of our five kids was mine.”

Ombaso could not believe the news, as it was strange for it to have come from not his wife herself, but his mother-in-law.

He then thought it wise to commission a DNA test to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of his mother-in-law’s claim.

Interestingly, the DNA test result confirmed that he is indeed not the father of the five children he has been parenting together with his wife for the past ten years.

Wondering how possible? It is simple! Ombaso’s wife has been cheating on him with another man outside the marriage, and succeeded in giving birth to five illegitimate children out of wedlock without the knowledge of the poor man.

It is baffling how he could not realise this for ten good years and has been fathering another man’s five children all these years.

Well, it is such a complex issue that nobody can draw any conclusion on without further and better facts.