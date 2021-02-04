Man in tears as 8-year contract marriage expires & freedom-loving wife wants him to sack her

The Nigerian man whose story was shared on Twitter said that he has fallen in love with his wife, Cynthia although they had a contract marriage and agreed that she would pay him N200k monthly salary, which she did over the 8-year period.

According to him, the terms and conditions of the contract state that aside from the N200k salary, his wife would pay him off with N5million upon expiration of their marriage.

The contract further states that after eight years, he would act as though they have a family crisis and then kick his wife and children out of his home and should never accept pleas from his wife’s family when they come begging.

Also, he must never come back to lay claims on the four children they had during their contract marriage.

Now, although Cynthia has honoured her part of the contract including the man’s N5million payoff, he has become emotional and does not want to sack his wife and children from the house as per the contract.

His reason for attempting to breach the contract is that he has deeply fallen in love with his wife and children and cannot imagine losing them.

He further explained that the only reason he accepted the terms and conditions of the marriage at the time was that he was poor.

The difficulty however is that Cynthia has claimed to be fed up with him and his penis and she is only waiting for the dissolution of the marriage to enable her to live her life the way she desires.

Read the frustrated man’s story below:

