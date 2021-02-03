According to reports, the poor teenager was made a sex slave after the death of her father when she was just 11 years old.

Recounting her ordeal in an interview with Child Activist, Buumba Malambo, the victim said that many men of different caliber came to their house to have sex with her with her mother’s full knowledge.

“So many older men come into my mother’s home to sexually abuse me. She had seen more men strip me naked including married men, pastors, respected people in society sneak in at night parking big vehicles to come and sexually abuse me,” she narrated.

She explained that survival became so hard for her and the mother that the k10 (GH¢3.20) she got in return for sex was what they lived on. Unfortunately, some men would just sexually abuse her and escape without paying even the meagre fee.

The youngster said that although people within their neighbourhood were fully aware of their situation, they never tried to help, so making ends meet was a problem.

She recounted how a certain man who had come to have sex with her became so violent and almost strangled her to death because he had declined to sleep with him.

“He kicked, insulted, and spat on me saying I was just a chamber but my mother ignored all that and just continued watching TV since all she wanted was the money. So, I lay there with tears in my eyes as this man sexually abused me,” she said amid tears.

The victim said she “was the happiest person alive” when her mother died of meningitis in December 2020 – not because she hated her, but her burden of having sex with men for money to feed herself and the mom got lessened.

She said that after her mother’s death, “one of my aunties came and decided to keep me but after all I have been through, I was so withdrawn and was always scared so I cried a lot”.

After hearing the little girl’s story, her aunt became emotional and joined her in crying before subsequently arranging for counselling sessions for her.

“When I looked at grace and our eyes met, I did not see any soul in her and it broke me so much. Her innocence has been taken away. At 15 years Grace is three months pregnant, HIV positive and is being treated for Syphilis.

“She is a strong girl and we thank God for everyone who came through and is coming through and is reshaping the life for this girl,” she said in a Facebook post.