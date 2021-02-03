The victim, Daniel Mensah’s offence was just because he had reportedly enquired why the officer didn’t wear a facemask.

He is a Journalist with Obrumankoma FM in Mankessim in the Central Region, according to a report by Ghanaweb.com.

The police officer named Corporal Sey was said to have been on patrol duty with his colleagues enforcing COVID-19 protocols which include the wearing of a face mask but he was without one.

Daniel Mensah told Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan that he was tempted to question the policeman because he thought that he should lead by example by wearing a facemask while he enforces the law.

He further narrated that no sooner did he ask the harmless question than the officer pounced on him with three slaps which caused his wedding ring to fall and get missing in the process.

He added that the incident drew a large crowd to the scene following which the two of them were separated but the police officer still burning with anger followed up and stormed the front desk of his office and continued beating him, the report by Ghanaweb.com said.

It appears police officers are not bound by the law that makes non-wearing of facemask unlawful, but that remains to be seen depending on what comes out of police investigations into the incident since it has been reported to the Mankessim Police Command.