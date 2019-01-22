Man loses eye after seeking spiritual powers to forecast lotto number

The incident happened in Ishiagu village of Nigeria’s Delta State on January 12, 2019, reports say.

A friend of the victim recounted to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) how Emmanuel (surname withheld) had told him about his desire to seek spiritual means of winning the lotto games popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu.’

Osita is quoted as saying: “He went to see a juju man to help him acquire spiritual sight so that he could be winning lotto games, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu.’

“He once told me that he was worried that he had been playing lotto games without success.”

True to his word, Osita said Emmanuel went and saw a certain spiritualist who gave him some concoctions to apply to his eyes, with a promise that he would be visualising winning numbers.

However, after applying the said concoction as prescribed by the witch doctor, the victim began feeling discomfort in his eyes.

“He never told anyone what he did, but when he started feeling some discomfort in his left eye, he cried out, Osita said adding that “I heard about it from one of our friends; so, I went to see him, that was when he told me what transpired.”

Now, Emmanuel has only one eye left because all efforts to seek remedy for his predicament have not yielded any fruit.

Osita said: “He was taken to the hospital following a swollen eye, but no solution. Right now, he has lost his left eye.”

Meanwhile, NAN reported that the said spiritualist whose identity is yet to be known has gone into hiding.