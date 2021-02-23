The man identified as Nicholas Muturi has shared his story of how his biological mother introduced him to over 9 fathers.

Gistreel.com reported him as saying that his mother delivered him at 14 years and had to drop out of school in class 7.

“The mum at the time lived with his biological father but left him because he was not able to provide for them.

“A year and a half after walking out of Nicholas’s father, she got married to his second father. There, Muturi became a big brother. But this relationship didn’t last long and the mom moved into another marriage.

“The third father was a butcher by day and a robber by night. Despite the father being a criminal, he loved and cared for Nicholas and his sister deeply, he provided for all their basic needs.

“When Nicholas was in class 1 his 3rd father was arrested and sentenced to many years in prison. The mum then took them to their grandmother’s place.

“After his release, he continued with the crime which eventually led to his death.

“When he was in Class 3, he was introduced to the fourth father who loved them and cared for them very much. This relationship didn’t work out and they went their separate ways. After this, his mother had 5 more minor relationships and she introduced all these men as his fathers.

“His childhood experience affected him deeply making him a bitter, confused young man. However, when he found salvation, he found healing.

“Today he is a motivational speaker who cautions single parents to put their Children’s welfare first before having different romantic partners,” Gistreel.com quoted Nicholas Muturi as having said.

What remains unclear is whether or not he now knows his real father from all the nine men he was introduced to as his fathers.