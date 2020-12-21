In the video, a number of the bottles believed to be empty are lined up with the heavy 6-inch-long cement block resting on the tip of one of the bottles. The man then goes for a black metallic cooking pot and then placed it atop another bottle carefully.

A group of other young men could be heard in the background cheering him up saying in the Ewe language that he has successfully placed the block and the pot on the bottles.

The dramatic video has since been making the rounds on social media with some people saying the man may have used some spiritual powers, while others disagree saying it was a simple act of balancing.

The Volta region is one of the sixteen regions of Ghana and it is known for having some fearsome spiritual powers.

Recently, during the just-ended elections, another video also circulated online in which a taxi was seen driving itself without anybody sitting inside it at Hohoe.

The video shows many surprised bystanders screaming while taking pictures of the development with their phones.

It is alleged that the incident happened when the current Energy Minister John Peter Amewu historically won the Hohoe parliamentary seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the first time. The constituency had always been a stronghold for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It remains a mystery to many people how the taxi could drive itself and turn around amid the crowd without hitting anyone, although it is not originally a self-driving car.