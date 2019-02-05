Founder of that organisation, Raphael Samuel from New Delhi, India is preparing to take his parents to court for giving birth to him without first obtaining his consent.

His anti-natalism Facebook page, Nihilanand where he propagates his messages against childbearing has only 431 followers, but the young man is very confident that it will snowball into a globally recognised organisation in due course.

According to odditycentral.com, Samuel doesn’t have anything against children or life itself, he simply believes that a life form which has not given its consent to live should not be brought into the world, and thus to be subject to the hardships of life, because he considers himself a victim of “forced life”.

“I want to tell all Indian kids that they don’t owe their parents anything. I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure. My life has been amazing, but I don’t see why I should put another life through the rigmarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn’t ask to exist,” the young man said in a recent interview.

He continued by asking: “Isn’t forcing a child into this world and forcing it to have a career, kidnapping and slavery?”

Samuel emphatically stated: “Your parents had you instead of a toy or a dog, you owe them nothing; you are their entertainment. Other Indian people must know that it is an option not to have children, and to ask your parents for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you.”

The group reportedly has highly educated, upper or middle-class people as its members, and their arguments, according to odditycentral.com, range from ethical ones to easing the strain on Earth’s resources or defying societal pressure

Pratima Naik, a 28-year-old engineering graduate who happens to be one of the leaders of the anti-natalist movement is also quoted as saying: “This is a completely voluntary, non-violent movement. We don’t want to impose our beliefs on anyone, but more people need to consider why having a child in the world right now isn’t right.”

The Bible says God created man to procreate and fill the earth, but of course, not everyone is a Christian, and this emerging group appears to hold a different view from what the bible says.

Well, some people disagree with Samuel and his group.