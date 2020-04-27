Man reveals the strategy he’s using to make feminist wife regret, and may soon disown her beliefs

Aman has narrated how he chose to comply with the theories of his extreme feminist wife without complaining but she is the one feeling the pain now.

Sharing his story with a popular relationship adviser on Facebook called Joro, the man who pleaded for anonymity said they have been married for only seven months, and his wife had maintained that all chores and duties in the house be shared equally between the two of them.

Since she was bent on the ‘equality theory’, chores like cleaning, cooking, doing the dishes and others have been shared between them. When the man cooks today, she does it the next day and things seemed to have been going on well until more tedious chores like changing the oil in the generator and changing flat tyres on a car started coming up.

Well, since it is division of labour, whenever the wife needs help to perform any strenuous activity, the man always wants to keep to the rules, and interestingly, the woman is fed up with dancing to her tune and she has started complaining.

