Man sets himself ablaze at Santa Maria to avoid arrest for inflicting cutlass wounds on his father

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the police said the suspect’s father filed the complaint against him on 31st July 2021.

The complainant alleged that his son Harry Amponsah suspected to be mentally ill attacked him with a cutlass and inflicted wounds on his left arm.

As soon as the suspect spotted his father leading the police officers to the house, he quickly entered his room and locked the door to avoid arrest.

Shortly after, the police officers saw smoke emanating from the suspect’s room and suspected he might be up to some mischief.

They forced the door open only to see the suspect lying on his bed in flames while a deep knife wound was also on his stomach.

After dousing the fire and rescuing him, the police found a kitchen knife and a gallon of petrol which has been retained by the Police for further investigations.