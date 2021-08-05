RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian pastor commits suicide after wife threatened him with divorce

A 47-year-old Pastor with five children has taken his life by hanging after his wife had allegedly threatened to divorce him.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Francis Hammond’s lifeless body was found hanging on a ceiling fan at Etii Sonkwa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan reported that the deceased man of God went to his hometown at Etii Sonkwa Wednesday morning to tell his father that things are not going on well for him. He then hinted to his father that he may die any moment from now.

His elderly father became disturbed about his predicament and suicidal tendencies. He attempted to call the deceased’s elder brother who is also a Pastor to inform him but the deceased stopped him from doing so, Starrfm.com.gh reported.

Pastor Hammond reportedly asked his worried father to go and rest in his room while he (deceased) also takes a nap.

He however hanged himself on his ceiling fan instead of the nap.

Police officers visited the crime scene and carried the dead body to Abura Dunkwa Mortuary for preservation.

The deceased’s father is reported as having said in an interview that could be blamable on the divorce threat by his wife.

