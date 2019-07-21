In fact the patriarchal underpinnings of society make it easier for older men to have young brides rather than for mature women to find social acceptance with far younger male partners.

And, although dating young guys could be fun and exciting, Member of parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has counseled her daughters to stick to men who are 10 years older than them.

According to the controversial law maker, such a marriage will glow and the beauty of the woman may not fade in the eyes of the man.

“The best advice I have for my daughters and ladies is that they should marry a man who is at least 10 years older than them so that you appear appealing to him all the time," Agyapong said in an interview.

"If you are the same age with the woman after giving birth to two, you age will catch up with you. Men develop late so the time you are aging after two births is when he is also growing as a man. There will always be appetite.”

The outspoken NPP Member has revealed that he has so much love for kids and that he has 13 children now from different women including Deputy Majority Leader Sarah Adwoa Safo and the late Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Program (NEIP), Stacy Offei.

“I have had kids after my wife and it’s not a pleasant thing to talk about but once I have kids, I am proud of my kids and therefore I will not shy away and definitely she can find out,” Agyapong revealed.

“I wouldn’t want to say that this is madam’s child and this is out of wedlock, they are all my kids and I am proud of that”, he stressed.