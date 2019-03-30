A twenty-five-year-old Hamza Obeng, a mason collapsed and subsequently died at Spring Mission Clinic after contesting in an akpeteshie challege at Ntankoful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The story has thrown the community into a state of shock and grief, especially among the young.

According to sources, the bar owner, Mr Kojo Isaac Eshun said the now deceased and his friend, one Gyentia came to his bar around 9:am Friday morning and ordered for a full bottle of local gin ‘Akpeteshie.’

The bar owner further revealed that the two in no time consumed the drink and ordered for another round.

Mr Obeng, according to sources, was suddenly weak and started sweating profusely and raised alarm, but was pronounced dead at the clinic. His friend is, however, responding to treatment.

Brother-In-law of the deceased said the deceased has brought shame to the family and could not be buried according to Muslim customs and traditions.

The body is yet to be conveyed to the morgue, Ohene-Gyan reported.