An unlucky Twitter user has shared the message a bolt driver sent to him to curse him after canceling the trip he had ordered.

According to him, he ordered a ride to a particular location, but he later canceled the trip because the journey was no longer necessary but he ended up offending the driver.

“I canceled a trip cause I didn’t need it anymore. See what the bolt driver sent me,” the man identified as Somto Duru wrote on Twitter.

He sent a message to Somto Duru, praying that his life becomes a waste just like he also made him waste his time, energy and fuel.

“May your life be wasted the way you wasted my time, energy and fuel,” the driver's message to Somto Duru.