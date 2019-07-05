Security personnel were left with no option but to whisk away Kenya’s Molo MP, Kimani Kuria as he reportedly staggered his way onto the stage and started speaking incoherently into the microphone.

After noticing that their lawmaker himself whom they look up to for a way forward as the Molo constituency battles illegal alcoholic drinks, was drunk and could not make any meaningful speech, the constituents became furious and started shouting at him.

In a video making the rounds online, Kimani Kuria is seen attempting to get the attention of the people he represents in parliament, but they said he disrespected them and the event by showing up drunk.

A certain woman believed to be close to the MP is seen approaching him to whisper something to him, but he insisted on making his speech.

However, fearing more embarrassment, a military officer and the woman returned and whisked him away, supporting him firmly to prevent him from falling.

After regaining his consciousness, Kimani Kuria accused organisers of the event of politicising it purposely to embarrass him.

"Today I make an unpopular remark. The fight against alcoholism in my motherland will not be won if we use it for politics. People serving in the liquor license committee cannot award licenses then incite the public against the same licenses. I am glad today’s resolutions meant cancellation of licenses given by the same team. Mobilise against this as much as you like but the truth is stubborn. I know corruption fights back and it certainly is and will," he said.

Watch the video below: