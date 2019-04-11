Men will never reject sex; they are so cheap – 'Angry' Ghanaian Slay queen explodes

A Ghanaian slay queen has descended heavily on men, describing them as cheap species of human who never reject sex if offered.

The Ghanaian slay queen identified as Shugatiti is noted for posting nude photos and videos of herself on Instagram.

It is not clear what men have done to her this time around to warrant her wrath.

She resorted to the social media platform to write: “Ask a man for s*x and they will never say ‘No’ they are so cheap and covetous just like the way they collected Apples from us making us suffer childbirth and Menstrual pains. Please guys learn how to say No! Now, Will you like to s*ck breast?”

However, what Shugatiti has either forgotten or chosen not to realise is that, if women of her kind continue to flaunt their naked bodies to arouse men, the likelihood of rejecting sex if offered is low. That is not to say that men should engage in reckless sex with just any woman they come across.

Maybe, she and others like her should cease getting men aroused, because the nude photos and videos she keeps posting on Instagram are obviously meant to attract men’s attention, and not women.