I killed my wife 3 weeks ago, her ghost is haunting me – Motorbike 'thief' gives Ghana police extra info

Police in the Eastern region of Ghana arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing a motorbike but the suspect was so generous that he ended up giving them extra unsolicited information about how he had murdered his wife three weeks earlier and threw her body away.

Isaac Larbi left the Kwabenya Police in a state of shock when he confessed to them that he had killed his wife, Akosua Abigail.

The suspect went further to explain that a misunderstanding ensued between him and the 20-year-old from Onakwase in the Eastern Region and he killed her in the process and dumped her corpse without anybody knowing.

“He confessed to the Police that he killed his wife after a misunderstanding ensued between them and he has dumped the body somewhere near a refuse dump three weeks before his arrest,” Police Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Region, Francis Gomado told Accra-based JoyNews.

However, according to him, Akosua Abigail’s ghost kept haunting him, leaving him restless, so he thought it relieving to confess the crime to the law enforcers, ostensibly to answer for it at once in addition to the latest one for which he was arrested.

Francis Gomado said Mr. Larbi’s confession has led them to retrieve the body of Akosua Abigail which has since been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

“Police upon this confession took the suspect to Onakwase confirm the story.

“The suspect took the police to where he dumped his late wife and the body has since been deposited at the police hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy,” the police boss said.

