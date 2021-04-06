I killed my wife 3 weeks ago, her ghost is haunting me – Motorbike 'thief' gives Ghana police extra info

The suspect went further to explain that a misunderstanding ensued between him and the 20-year-old from Onakwase in the Eastern Region and he killed her in the process and dumped her corpse without anybody knowing.

“He confessed to the Police that he killed his wife after a misunderstanding ensued between them and he has dumped the body somewhere near a refuse dump three weeks before his arrest,” Police Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Region, Francis Gomado told Accra-based JoyNews.