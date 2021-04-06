Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat

The two suspects were arrested on April 5, for their involvement in the murder of the deceased, according to a report by Adomonline.com.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
GH Filla - Latest Gossip and Weird News | Pulse.com.gh
The Nsawam District Police Command has arrested Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye, and his driver 50-year-old, W. O. 1 (Rtd), Adjona Henry in connection with the death of a man who was lynched for allegedly stealing a pregnant goat belonging to the chief.
Pulse Ghana
The two suspects were arrested on April 5, for their involvement in the murder of the deceased, according to a report by Adomonline.com.
Confirming the incidents, the PRO of the Eastern Region Police, Sgt. Francis Gomado said that his outfit received information on Friday, April 2, about the death of the man popularly known in the area as Abombi.
Police officers were then dispatched to the area and the body of the deceased was retrieved, but his outfit received a tipoff the next day which suggested that Abombi may not have died a natural death.
Police initial investigations uncovered that the deceased was arrested with a pregnant goat suspected to have been stolen, at Ayigbe Town, Nsawam by some unknown persons on April 1.
READ ALSO: Ethiopian Airlines pilot loses control and mistakenly lands at uncompleted airport (video)
Sgt. Gomado told Maxwell Kudekor that the deceased was sent to Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye, the owner of the said got at his palace at Ayigbe Town in Nsawam.
The deceased was allegedly subjected to severe beatings which included stamping of his neck and chest by the chief’s driver, Henry until he became unconscious.
Even after Abombi went unconscious, the suspects kept him in the palace for the rest of the day.
Sgt. Gomado said: “He (the deceased) was found dead the following day at the railway crossing at Nsawam. His body has since been sent to police hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.”
Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye and W. O. 1 (Rtd), Adjona Henry are currently in police custody and assisting the police with investigations.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh