Police initial investigations uncovered that the deceased was arrested with a pregnant goat suspected to have been stolen, at Ayigbe Town, Nsawam by some unknown persons on April 1.

Sgt. Gomado told Maxwell Kudekor that the deceased was sent to Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye, the owner of the said got at his palace at Ayigbe Town in Nsawam.

The deceased was allegedly subjected to severe beatings which included stamping of his neck and chest by the chief’s driver, Henry until he became unconscious.

Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat Pulse Ghana