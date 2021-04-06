RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Nsawam District Police Command has arrested Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye, and his driver 50-year-old, W. O. 1 (Rtd), Adjona Henry in connection with the death of a man who was lynched for allegedly stealing a pregnant goat belonging to the chief.

Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat

Pulse Ghana

The two suspects were arrested on April 5, for their involvement in the murder of the deceased, according to a report by Adomonline.com.

Recommended articles

Confirming the incidents, the PRO of the Eastern Region Police, Sgt. Francis Gomado said that his outfit received information on Friday, April 2, about the death of the man popularly known in the area as Abombi.

Police officers were then dispatched to the area and the body of the deceased was retrieved, but his outfit received a tipoff the next day which suggested that Abombi may not have died a natural death.

Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat
Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat Pulse Ghana

Police initial investigations uncovered that the deceased was arrested with a pregnant goat suspected to have been stolen, at Ayigbe Town, Nsawam by some unknown persons on April 1.

READ ALSO: Ethiopian Airlines pilot loses control and mistakenly lands at uncompleted airport (video)

Sgt. Gomado told Maxwell Kudekor that the deceased was sent to Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye, the owner of the said got at his palace at Ayigbe Town in Nsawam.

The deceased was allegedly subjected to severe beatings which included stamping of his neck and chest by the chief’s driver, Henry until he became unconscious.

Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat
Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat Ayigbe Town chief arrested over the killing of man alleged to have stolen his pregnant goat Pulse Ghana

Even after Abombi went unconscious, the suspects kept him in the palace for the rest of the day.

Sgt. Gomado said: “He (the deceased) was found dead the following day at the railway crossing at Nsawam. His body has since been sent to police hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.”

Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye and W. O. 1 (Rtd), Adjona Henry are currently in police custody and assisting the police with investigations.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria