NGO donates money to man to feed his 7 children, he uses it to marry second wife

Identified as HARACHI, the lady with the Twitter handle @purpleandflawed said a friend of hers works with the said NGO who made the donation to the poor family.

According to the Nigerian lady, the NGO gave the “Hausa man 100thousand to start a business and feed his 7 children better” in Jos but he diverted the money into a totally different venture which has the potential to increase the number of his children.

She explained that the benevolent organization went to the family later to check up on them and see how its intervention has impacted the lives of the children, only to discover that it was counterproductive.

“So last month this NGO that my friend works with in Jos gave this Hausa man 100thousand to start a business and feed his 7 children better, they had gone back this afternoon to find out that Oga used the money to marry a second wife. I don’t know if one should laugh or cry,” @purpleandflawed lamented on Twitter.