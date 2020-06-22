According to reports, Thomas Obi Tawo, aka General Iron burnt the locals to force them to confess to having fought him in his dream.

Obi Tawo is the Special Adviser on Forestry Security to Cross River State Governor.

Nigerian journalist Agba Jalingo Tawo who shared photos of the incident on Twitter said he burnt parts of their bodies with fire just to hear them confess that they indeed fought him in his dream.

"The atrocities of Thomas Obi Tawo, aka General Iron in Boki LGA of Cross River state. He is Governor Ayade's Special Adviser on Forestry Security. He dreamt that these people fought with him in his dream and he picks them from their houses and burns them with fire till they confess," Agba Jalingo captioned the photos.

See more photos below: