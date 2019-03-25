Reports say by the time the development came to the attention of the authorities of the airline the said Nigerian man had already boarded the plane, and tried to resist attempts to get him disembark.

Seeing that their fellow Nigerian was being harassed, some other Nigerians on-board the plane got agitated about the way and manner their countryman was being handled.

READ ALSO: University student’s 'Sleeping Beauty Syndrome' makes her sleep for three weeks straight

As persuasion failed to make the man disembark willingly, authorities were compelled to handcuff him, before getting him off the plane.

Watch a video of the incident below: