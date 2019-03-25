University student’s 'Sleeping Beauty Syndrome' makes her sleep for three weeks straight

According to reports, Rhoda Rodriuez who lives in Leicester in the UK, has been diagnosed with 'Sleeping Beauty Syndrome', better known as Kleine-Levin Syndrome which has been with her since infancy.

The Daily Mail reported that, sometimes, in a day, Rhoda can stay in bed for 22 hours and wake from time to time, while still in a haze only to munch on junk food and use the toilet.

The condition is so devastating that it reportedly made her fail her examination during her second year in university, all because she slept uncontrollably while sitting for her exams.

READ ALSO: Man surprises lover with proposal on her birthday, she shakes her head, leaves him on his knees (video)

Some people who do not appreciate the condition Rhoda is grappling with, hold the view that she is simply a lazy lady.

“But I am determined to not let it have a big impact on my life. It is one part of me and not who I am. It is frustrating because I cannot help it." She said. I feel a huge setback when it does happen. I miss out on so much. That is the hardest part of it. It is hard to explain to people where I have been. Because it is so rare, a lot of people struggle to understand.”

It is reported that the beautiful lady started experiencing the 'Sleeping Beauty Syndrome' since infancy, but doctors could not figure it out early.

Yes, some people are basically lazy, but it is not everybody you see sleeping abnormally that does so simply for enjoyment’s sake. Some of them might be suffering from 'Sleeping Beauty Syndrome'.