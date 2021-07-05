No marriage; I just want to be mistress to a man whose wife can even agree to threesome – Lady

The lady who identified herself as Soulful Baddie with a Twitter handle, @Badgyalpresh said she doesn’t want to marry but just remain single and practicalise her sexual fantasies.

However, she is not looking for just any man but a wealthy one for that matter who can meet her financial needs.

No marriage; I just want to be mistress to a man whose wife can agree to threesome – Lady Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, in separate news, a woman who was allegedly paid by some people an amount of Ghs10k to facilitate the stealing of a newborn baby at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has been caught with bundles of the cash.

A video belonging to the Tamale Teaching Hospital captures the moment the woman’s handbag was ransacked and the cash bundles spread and counted in the presence of bystanders who expressed shock at the amount the woman was carrying.

#Fixthecountry convener KALY JAY shared the video on his Twitter page seeking translation from his followers the local language, Dagbani in which the bystanders were speaking.

The woman wearing a long Africa print dress is seen in the video turning about with a lot of uneasiness in her mannerism as her bag was being searched.

It is not yet clear who conspired with her on the alleged crime and how she got caught, as calls to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for confirmation of the story went unanswered.

Shocked bystanders are seen in the video surrounding the poor woman while expressing their disgust at her and the act she was allegedly paid to help commit.