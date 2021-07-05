This weight loss device locks your teeth to stop you from chewing until you become slim (video)

The device called DentalSlim Diet Control allows wearers to open their mouths only about 2mm so they are unable to chew food but can breathe and speak normally.
A controversial weight loss device has emerged that locks the teeth of people who are overweight and want to lose it, all in a bid to prevent them from chewing anything.
The device called DentalSlim Diet Control allows wearers to open their mouths only about 2mm so they are unable to chew food but can breathe and speak normally.
Scientists at the University of Otago, in New Zealand, developed the intra-oral device that can be attached to the wearer’s upper and lower back teeth by a dental professional, reports say.
The device has unique custom-made locking bolts powered by magnets which, when activated, only allow a mouth opening of about 2 mm, restricting the wearer to a liquid diet.
“The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time. It really kick-starts the process. It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device,” University of Otago Health Sciences Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Brunton said in a press release as quoted by Odditycentral.com.
The device has attracted numerous negative reactions after it was made public, with some people saying that using on someone just because they are obese is tantamount to torture.
However, according to Odditycentral.com, the scientists who invented this device said that it was designed for emergency use only such as patients who require life-saving surgery but are too overweight to go under a knife.
Professor Paul Brunton explained: “The beauty of it is that once patients are fitted with the device, after two or three weeks they can have the magnets disengaged. They could then have a period with a less restricted diet and then go back into treatment. This would allow for a phased approach to weight loss supported by advice from a dietician allowing long term weight loss goals to be realized.”
He added: “Overall, people felt better about themselves, they had more confidence and they were committed to their weight loss journey. It’s hard yards. Patients who really want to do this have to be committed. But for those people who are really struggling – and let’s face it, that’s millions of people across the world – this is a way of getting them back into normal lifestyle diet habits by really pump-priming the process. This could actually help a lot of people.”
