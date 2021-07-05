This weight loss device locks your teeth to stop you from chewing until you become slim (video)

Scientists at the University of Otago, in New Zealand, developed the intra-oral device that can be attached to the wearer’s upper and lower back teeth by a dental professional, reports say.

The device has unique custom-made locking bolts powered by magnets which, when activated, only allow a mouth opening of about 2 mm, restricting the wearer to a liquid diet.

“The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time. It really kick-starts the process. It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device,” University of Otago Health Sciences Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Brunton said in a press release as quoted by Odditycentral.com.

The device has attracted numerous negative reactions after it was made public, with some people saying that using on someone just because they are obese is tantamount to torture.

However, according to Odditycentral.com, the scientists who invented this device said that it was designed for emergency use only such as patients who require life-saving surgery but are too overweight to go under a knife.

Professor Paul Brunton explained: “The beauty of it is that once patients are fitted with the device, after two or three weeks they can have the magnets disengaged. They could then have a period with a less restricted diet and then go back into treatment. This would allow for a phased approach to weight loss supported by advice from a dietician allowing long term weight loss goals to be realized.”