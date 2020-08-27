His fury was as a result of his claim that the party has given out all Ashanti regions road contracts to one Kofi Job who openly insulted the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo using all sorts of unprintable adjectives and even predicted that he would never become President.

Kennedy Agyapong said on 'The Seat' show which airs on his Accra-based Net2TV that prior to Akufo-Addo winning the Presidency, the said Kofi Job described him [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] as 'an ugly man with a broken mouth that cannot contain even milk'.

“When I hear the name Kofi Job, I get infuriated. Kofi Job fought with Kyeremanteng Agyarko and described the President as an ugly man who has a broken mouth that cannot hold milk when poured into it."

"But now he’s the favourite and the President can pat him on the back, then I keep asking myself, does he know what this guy said?”