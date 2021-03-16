The Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Chief Supt Courage Atsem, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that 59 inmates were currently pursuing diploma programmes at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, where the UCC established a campus in January last year.

Dr. Sulley Ali-Gabass and five others were engaged to help as facilitators but two have been set free.

The Director of Public Affairs at the UCC, Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Retd) stated that as facilitators, the three were being paid allowances for the work they were doing.

“Their money is paid into the prisons welfare fund,” he is quoted as saying.

Since it is not permissible for prisoners to work and earn a salary, Chief Supt Atsem explained that it was just a reward scheme.

“They are not allowed to withdraw money from the accounts until they are released from prison when the accumulated amount will be paid to them,” the Chief PRO said.

Chief Supt Atsem further disclosed that there were 157 condemned prisoners in the country, 152 males and five females all of who are in the Nsawam Prison.

Since 1993, no condemned prisoner has been executed because successive Presidents have not signed their death warrants.