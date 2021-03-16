It appears the man was in love with his ex-lover and chose to emboss her name on his arm but now that they are no more lovers, he thought it wise to delete her name, probably to help get rid of her memory and heal faster.

Fortunately, he didn’t have to clean the entire name. He creatively added only two alphabets to the beginning and the end of Naomi and turned the letter ‘a’ to ‘d’ and voila! He now has indomie tattooed on his arm.

The man identified as Crazy Nairobian on Twitter shared a before and after photo of the ‘tattoo amendment’ on the social media platform and it has got many users reacting.

Man amends girlfriend’s name tattooed on his arm from Naomi to Indomie

This is not the first time a jilted person has had to go through the trouble of changing or hiding a lover’s name tattooed on the body.

Last year, a beautiful lady took to social media to look for a single man who bears the name David to replace her former boyfriend who was called David just so she wouldn’t have to go through pain to clean his name tattooed on her body.

The lady identified as Lyne Nyachae Moraa advertised the vacant position, asking interested men who met the specification to apply just by dropping a message in her inbox.

Inbox me if you are David and you are single. I do not want to change my tattoo," she wrote on Facebook.

Lyne Nyachae Moraa was reported to be a Kenyan but was staying in Nottingham, United Kingdom at the time of the hilarious advertisement.

Some Facebook users made fun of her advert with some offering to change their names to David just for her sake.

It is unclear yet if she eventually got any David to replace her former David.