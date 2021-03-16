According to him, opting out is never a solution to the infidelity of a man, saying contemporary women “want to be like white women who keep on divorcing and remarrying”.

In a recent interview, Mr. Edochie advised women who find themselves in relationships with cheating men to adopt a strategy of placing condoms in their bags before they go out.

He explained that when a cheating man sees the condom his wife placed in his bag, he will know she has his interest at heart and reconsider his ways.

“A lot of you run out of your husband’s houses …what is the excuse? He was cheating on me! Solomon had 1,000 wives and 700 concubines. If your husband is cheating on you and he now decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do? Nothing! Absolutely nothing!

“If you think your husband leaves the house and says he is going on a tour and he is going to have an affair outside, put a packet of condom in his bag. When he sees it, psychologically, he is going to think this woman has my interest at heart. If it is his intention to stray, he’ll pull himself together.

“But you women are not even creative. You want to be like white women who keep on divorcing and remarrying. It doesn’t suit us. It doesn’t go down well with us. No,” the Nollywood actor said in the interview.

Mr. Edochie went further to recount how his then 15-year-old mum was married off to his then 40-year-old father many years ago. He asserted that his mother was not in love with his father at the time but stayed on to give birth to many children.

“My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him.

“My uncle went out to a neighboring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it.

“He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him 10 children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls,” he said while laughing.