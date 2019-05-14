The controversial man of God committed the blunder in his church during a service as he ranted about betrayals by his junior pastors, some of whom he has reportedly sacked.

His anger follows the departure of one his junior pastors identified as One Blow to join his fellow controversial pastor, Obofour’s camp.

During the rant, the video shows Obinim attempting to justify his failure to honour his promise to one of the junior pastors, by quoting Exodus chapter 2 verses 22 to 23.

He said that if God himself said he forgot to save the people of Israel, then it should not be weird of him to renege on his promise to his junior pastor.

“God said I forgot…,” Obinim said during the church service, quoting Exodus chapter 2 verses 22 to 23.

Meanwhile, a video shared on twitter by one user, Godfred Nsafoah shows a certain man challenging the accuracy of Obinim’s quote.

According to the New International Version (NIV), Exodus 2:22-23 reads: “22 Zipporah gave birth to a son, and Moses named him Gershom,[a]saying, “I have become a foreigner in a foreign land.

"23 During that long period, the king of Egypt died. The Israelites groaned in their slavery and cried out, and their cry for help because of their slavery went up to God.”

The biblical error has triggered reactions among twitter users, with some making mockery of the man of God.

Watch the viral video below: