Minister’s 2-year-old adorable twins drown in swimming pool (Photos)

Uganda’s 35-year-old minister for water resources, Ronald Kibuule and his wife, Fortunate have reportedly lost their lovely 2-year-old twin boys after they drowned in a swimming pool.

Reports say the deceased, identified as Roman Kato and Raiding Wasswa were left in the care of two male minders, while the minister and his wife were away.

According to Daily monitor the cause of the incident could not be established immediately as the CCTV cameras were mysteriously off.

The minister’s uncle, Mr Davis Lukyamuzi who confirmed the incident is quoted as saying: “Yes, they drowned in the swimming pool, but we do not know what exactly happened because at the time of the incident the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were off.”

One of the guards in Kibuule’s plush home at the time of the drowning said the kids were playing around the compound under the watch of the two minders when he heard one of them scream: “we are dead; the kids have drowned”.

The minister himself was in the Ugandan capital, Kampala while, his wife had reportedly gone out to pay workers at a construction site in Namataba, a few kilometres from home.

Police have picked up the two male servants for questioning in relation to the incident to establish if there was any foul play, and also to figure out why and for how long the CCTV cameras had been off.

Meanwhile, the corpses of the handsome kids were buried on Tuesday.

Aside the numerous friends and sympathisers who thronged Kibuule’s home to condole with the family, President Museveni and Rebecca Kadaga, the speaker of Parliament also reportedly called to express their condolences.