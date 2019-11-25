A video circulating online shows the lady in a white wedding gown jumping to the dance floor and initiating a twerking competition which her bridesmaids joined her in without hesitation.

Surprisingly, the bride suddenly dropped her lingerie and folded the gown upwards while twerking, displaying the underwear without any sign of regret.

An internet user Maame Adwoa who shared the video on social media captioned it: “Was this bride picked from a strip club?”

Some social media users have reacted negatively to the story, saying it is nothing worthy of applause.

Watch the video below and share your opinion: