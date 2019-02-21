Palm wine tapper remanded for burning son’s feet over stew

According to the Ghana News Agency, the suspect returned home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and realised that the said stew he was hoping would cater for the family of seven had been consumed by someone.

For reasons best known to him, he had a strong suspicion that the 7-year-old kindergarten pupil might be the one who ate the stew.

Out of anger, the man reportedly hanged the youngster’s feet on fire to make him admit to the accusation, brutally burning him in the process.

Police Inspector Gilbert Ayongo told the Court Presided over by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that Edward Boafo’s offence came to light when the victim went to school the next day and his teacher saw him limping and queried him.

After narrating his ordeal to the teacher the matter was reported to the social welfare office in the area who also informed the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Boafo has reportedly pleaded guilty to the offence and will be in custody till Tuesday, March 19, 2019 when he is expected to reappear in the court