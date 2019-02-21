The fight which ensued in the presence of other students was filmed and shared online, and it has reportedly resulted in the suspension of the students involved.

What shook people was the fact that, other students stood aloof while the male student assaulted the female one who they claimed started the fight.

The male student who looks older than the female counterpart could be seen in the video hitting her in the face and hitting her head on the ground several times.

Spokesperson of the Gauteng department of education, Steve Mabona is reported as saying both students have been suspended.

He added that their parents were invited to a meeting where the appropriate sanction was agreed upon.

Meanwhile, some social media users have condemned the act. One Winston Ayres commented: "From both parties it is wrong. The law would be on the woman's side. In any conflict you can turn your back and walk away."

Another by name, Shiábònn Ashley Raven also wrote: "This is absolutely ridiculous!!!!!! I hope the parents lay charges against this boy. No excuse to kick and punch a woman even if she had b*tch slapped you! And again! No one stops the fight. What is wrong with humanity? And this is our youth, our future of this country, and they behave like this? I am sickened!"

Recently, a similar incident happened in a basic school in Ghana where a teacher stood unconcerned and allowed students to fight, attributing his inaction to the ban on corporal punishment by the Ghana Education Service.

Watch the video below: