A hilarious video that has emerged online shows a young boy believed to be a teen frightening his mother and father with a fake snake, causing them to run for safety.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the Nigerian boy placed the ‘snake’ on his mother who had lay on the bed before calling to draw her attention to it.

READ ALSO: Womaniser who wanted half of wife’s assets after divorce leaves court ‘in tears’

The poor mother jumped out of the bed and shouted the name of Jesus severally, only to realise that her son had played a prank on her.

As if he had not shown enough disrespect to his mother to make him apologetic, he extended the prank on his father too.

Watch the video below: