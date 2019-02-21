The drinking spot owner based in Pretoria argued that his ex-wife had denied him his conjugal rights for two good years, but that did not convince the court to rule in his favour.

On the part of his ex-wife, she admitted to sex-starving her ex-husband, but explained that he was adulterous.

“He is promiscuous and also had several other sexual relationships with various other women. He is extravagant and spends his money on these women,” the victorious woman told the court.

Reports suggest that the disappointed man hardly contributed to the upkeep of the house for the seven years of marriage to his ex-wife, all he did over the period was to buy a ring and watch for her as gift.

The Judge, Daisy Molefe said the woman who happens to be a nurse by profession, contributed to her own pension during their marriage, amounting to R2 million, for which reason the man deserved no share in it.

In addition, the house in which they lived together belongs to the woman, and the man failed to prove how he contributed to the assets he was demanding a 50% of.

This ruling shows that alimonies are granted based on merit, divorcing a partner alone is not sufficient basis to inherit an ex-partner’s assets.