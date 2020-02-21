A Nigerian pastor reportedly refused to officiate the burial of a dead church member because he had failed to pay his tithe for three years and has not been attending church over the period.

According to a Twitter user with a handle @MrOdanz, the pastors said the only condition on which the church would participate in the funeral was for the family to pay their deceased’s tithe arrears.

“A colleague’s father died and their church (name withheld) is refusing to officiate the burial. They claim he stopped attending the church and paying tithe 3 years ago. And if the church must bury him, the family has to pay all the tithe he didn’t pay in the 3 years,” @MrOdanz wrote on Twitter.

Pastor asks family to pay their deceased member’s 3 years tithe arrears before he is buried

READ ALSO: “Obesity is also a sign of corruption” – Museveni explains why he chose to lose weight

Well, having absented oneself from church for three consecutive years without paying tithe virtually means you are no more a member of the church. So, the pastor may not have been wrong to take the position he took.

However, asking the bereaved family to pay the tithe arrears is what some people thought was outrageous.