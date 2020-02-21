According to the controversial president considered globally as a tyrant and dictator, he chose to lose weight because he has realised that obesity is a sign of corruption.

Obesity is a complex disease involving an excessive amount of body fat. It is a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers.

It is interesting how President Yoweri Museveni came to the conclusion that being overweight has got more to do with one's level of corruption than just accumulation fat.

“Obesity is also a sign of corruption” – Museveni explains why he chose to lose weight

While on Wednesday, December 4, while addressing Ugandans in Kampala after participating in a march against corruption, Museveni claimed he is wealthy but had never stolen any public funds.

Daily Monitor reported him as saying that obesity among some public servants was a sign of graft.

“I have decided to cut weight. I was 106kgs, now I am 76kgs. I think obesity is also a sign of corruption,” Museveni said.

He lamented how the recruitment of staff is mostly based on academic papers instead of integrity.

“Do not recruit people on basis of papers but look for integrity; that is common in URA, IGG and State House anti-corruption unit," he said. "Maybe in judiciary, army and civil service. Those ones we need the papers,” he added.