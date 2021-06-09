A video circulating online shows him ranting inside the bank while struggling to breath, alleging that he was compelled to report for work with the life support because his superiors failed to understand that he was still recovering from a life-threatening condition.

“The doctors have said that it will take three months for me to be fully recovered because the infection has spread to my lungs. Why am I being harassed?” Arvind Kumar reportedly told Livehindustan.

According to odditycentral.com, the bizarre incident allegedly took place on Tuesday, May 25th, at the Sector 4 Punjab National Bank in Bokaro.

Following backlash from the public directed at the bank, it released a statement later to debunk the claims made by Arvind Kumar, saying he deliberately staged the drama to defame the company.

It said that the middle-aged man had submitted his resignation but it was rejected as a departmental inquiry is pending against him, concerning non-performing asset (NPA) loans.

“It is wrong to insinuate that he was asked by his superiors to report for duty despite his status as a recovering COVID patient. Paid leave is given to all eligible employees who contract the virus in the interest of such employees as well as others who are at risk. Thus, it is baseless to suggest that he was forced to report for duty,” PNB Bokaro Circle Office said in a press release.