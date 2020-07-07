A pastor from Kenya’s Kakamega county had to take to his heels and leave behind his clothes and motorbike to avoid being attacked by his church member who caught him sleeping with his wife.

Reports say the preacher narrowly escaped the wrath of the angry man and any attempt to wear his clothes or take his motorbike with which he went to commit the illegal activity would have probably resulted in his death.

Pastor flees without his clothes and motorbike as church member catches him ‘eating’ his wife

According to a report by K24, the man of God preaches at Solid Rock for Jesus Christ but was in a sexual relationship with his church member’s wife.

The area Chief Alex Mutende rebuked the preacher and his lover for their indecent act and said police had launched investigations into the incident. Mutende said he had confiscated the pastor's clothes and motorcycle and the rest of Elukho villagers joined him in condemning the duo's despicable act.

The local elders asked the preacher to seek the forgiveness of the aggrieved husband and provide cows and goats through the chief. The agitated husband said he was not ready to forgive his wife for sleeping with the pastor. The couple is parents to three children, TUKO.co.ke reported.