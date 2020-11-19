Reports say Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis Parish has been found guilty of defrauding a United Kingdom-based woman about 13 years ago.

The case has been pending in the court for over a decade and a verdict has finally been given.

Legit.ng reported that the presiding judge, Justice Olabisi Akinlade sentenced the man of God after finding him guilty of two of the seven charges brought against him.

According to PM Express, Prophet Ogundipe defrauded one Mrs. Olaide William Oni to the tune of eleven million naira (N11m).

Since 2007 when the case has been in court, the popular Lagos prophet is reported to have repeatedly pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

In other news, a Kenyan handsome man who predicted his own death on October 29, 2020, has died on November 17 the same year.

The young man from Kianderi in Tetu, Nyeri who identified himself as Kelvoh Kanambo took to his Facebook page on Thursday, October 29 to inform his followers that he would be embarking on a journey somewhere soon, bemoaning how badly he would miss his friends.

"Hey guys kuna place nataka kuenda soon for sure, I will miss you but don't worry ntakua nakuja kuwasalimia tu, which loosely translates to (Hey guys there is a place I want to go soon for sure I will miss you but don't worry I will be coming to greet you)," he wrote on Facebook.

Then, a week later, on Thursday, November 5, the young man took to Facebook again to wish his friends a Merry Christmas and a happy new year 2021 in advance, saying he would not follow the normal calendar but do things his own way.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Year 2021. 1 will no longer adhere to the normal calendar...Doing things on my own," Kelvoh Kanambo posted on Facebook.

Just a little over two weeks after the “Hey guys there is a place I want to go soon for sure I will miss you but don't worry I will be coming to greet you” post, the pretty young and energetic-looking man died on Tuesday, November 17, after a two-day illness, according to Tuko.co.ke.

Kelvoh Kanambo’s death has left his followers in a state of sadness as some of them took to Facebook to express their feelings.