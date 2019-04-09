This time around, he is thankful to the very God he has christened “Son of a b*tch”, for giving him long and sizable penis, saying he would have cut it off if it was small.

“If God gave me a small penis, I would have cut it in front of the altar,” Duterte said amidst loud laughter, adding he would have asked God,” Son of a b*tch, is this all you have given me?”.

Reports say the 74-year-old controversial president made the revelation while speaking at a public rally at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum in Palawan.

It is not clear what triggered the vulgar conversation, compelling the president to go as far as revealing that his penis is so big and long that it “points all the way up.”

He said when he was a student living at the YMCA in Manila, he walked naked to display his admirable penis.

“When I was young, (my penis) almost looked up to the sky. “My towel, I won’t (wrap it around me). I will just walk towards them (naked) – they would admire me. (They’d tell me) ‘Son of a b*tch, Duterte, you’re so hard!’” Duterte said, adding: “I’m very thankful to my father. At least he let me out into the world highly-equipped.”

The president also testified about ever finding himself at an all-women environment and those who knew him began to run away.

“They ran away. ‘We don’t like him. That skinny guy. He won’t stop (having sex),” he disclosed.

According to Rodrigo Duterte, a man’s handsomeness is worth nothing if his penis size is small.

While some people might think the revelations are unbecoming of a president, especially speaking at a public event, it is instructive to note that Rodrigo Duterte is synonymous with controversy, and he wouldn’t find anything wrong with it.