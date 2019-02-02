This incident is reported to have happened at Port Harcout on Thursday, 31st January 2019.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened in a place called Garrison in the City.

The eyewitness shared the photos on Facebook with the caption: “Port harcourt garrison why them day fight everday by day this one i day hear nw say somebdy chang to big dog”

According to reports, the dog was eventually beaten to death after mobs discovered what it transformed from.

The incident caused tension in the area.

