Photos of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stir reactions

Andreas Kamasah

Some disheartening photos of the staff common room of a Junior High School at Nandom in the Upper West Region of Ghana have surfaced online, bringing to bare how rural areas have been neglected while flashy urban centers are being projected as a middle-income country.

Photo of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stirs reactions

Pulse Ghana

According to GhanaXtra.com, the dangerous-looking hut in the photos is what teachers at Mary Immaculate Junior High School use as their staff common room.

Photo of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stirs reactions
Photo of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stirs reactions

The news website reported the said staff common room as being a sandy bare floor which is roofed and fenced with local grass and sticks.

The mind-blowing situation in 21st century Ghana does not only make the teaching profession unattractive but also makes learning difficult.

A look at the structure in question cannot house teachers in times of bad weather, and it is obvious they have to look for shelter elsewhere when it rains.

Photo of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stirs reactions
Photo of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stirs reactions

The situation only underscores why most teachers reject postings to the rural areas of the country.

Photo of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stirs reactions
Photo of Ghanaian Junior High School's staff common room stirs reactions

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court on Monday, April 12, 2021, threw out an application for a mandatory injunction that sought to force the Achimota School to admit dreadlocked student, Oheneba Nkrabea.

The student, through his father, had filed an ex-parte motion arguing that his constant stay at home awaiting the outcome of a substantial suit puts him in a disadvantaged position.

He, therefore, prayed the court to order the Achimota School to temporarily admit him as both parties continue their legal tussle.

A section of the motion said, “the longer Applicant stays at home, the longer he will continue to be denied an education.”

However, giving her verdict on the motion, Her Ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo said granting such an application would be prejudicial to the substantive matter.

The judge explained that the case was already being expedited and, therefore, a mandatory injunction would have allowed the petitioner to stay in school for just 10 days.

Last month, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

The GES later waded in, with its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, directing the school to give admission to the students.

However, the Achimota School refused to bow to pressure from the GES to admit students with dreadlocks.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

