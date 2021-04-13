Photos of Ghanaian Junior High School’s staff common room stir reactions

The student, through his father, had filed an ex-parte motion arguing that his constant stay at home awaiting the outcome of a substantial suit puts him in a disadvantaged position.

He, therefore, prayed the court to order the Achimota School to temporarily admit him as both parties continue their legal tussle.

A section of the motion said, “the longer Applicant stays at home, the longer he will continue to be denied an education.”

However, giving her verdict on the motion, Her Ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo said granting such an application would be prejudicial to the substantive matter.

The judge explained that the case was already being expedited and, therefore, a mandatory injunction would have allowed the petitioner to stay in school for just 10 days.