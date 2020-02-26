Photos circulating online which show him dressed in a winter jacket in Norway has left many Ghanaians on social media virtually struggling to recognise him.

Nana Addo is seen in one of the hilarious photos wearing the winter jackets while seated in the company of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano.

On Tuesday, 25th February 2020, at the invitation of the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, I visited Svalbard, the Norwegian archipelago situated between continental Norway and the North Pole, to witness the deposit of some 60,000 new seed samples into the Svalbard Seed Vault.

The Svalbard seed vault is an attempt to ensure against the loss of seeds in other gene-banks during large-scale regional or global crises.

Tuesday’s deposit is the first big deposit to the Arctic facility since its upgrade, to future-proof it against climate change, taking the total number of seeds in the vault to more than a million, the President posted on his official Facebook wall.

Below are more pictures from the president’s tour to enliven your day:

