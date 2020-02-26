The Nigerian man identified on Twitter as Willy Ambitious Azeez disclosed on the social media platform that he had to write the final exams conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) three times.

As if that was not breath-taking enough, he further revealed that he had written eight entrance exams conducted by Nigeria’s Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) before finally getting admission into the university.

Agreeably, Willy Ambitious Azeez’s determination is epic and his journey so far is worth celebrating. He is currently in a high spirit, thanking his followers for their prayers and encouragements.

8 years after SHS, man finally enters university after 3 WASSCE's and 8 entrance exams