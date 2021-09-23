Police officer ordered to refund GH¢200 forcibly cashed out from Yendi traveler’s MoMo account

The report said that he stopped a young motor rider and his friend at the police checkpoint.

The officer claimed to have suspected the travelers of being armed robbers but after searching them only found a Quran and some Islamic books.

The men told the police officers that they were from Yendi the capital of Dagban kingdom and were traveling to Prang for a Maulid celebration (Islamic birthday cerebration of prophet Mohammed SAW).

The officer however forcibly took the rider’s mobile phone and threatened him to reveal his password after which he transferred an amount of GH¢200 to his Momo number 0244517503 registered with the name, Ngbangala Kwame.

He then deleted the record of the transaction but with the help of the service provider, the records were later retrieved.

It is further reported that the travelers had been physically assaulted before their money was withdrawn under duress because they did not have cash on them.

Upon reaching Prang the venue of the Maulid, the victim identified as Alhassan Seidu recounted their ordeal to the leader of the Tijanniya Movement Sheikh Abdul Faili Maikano Jallo.

The unhappy Sheik then called the police commander in Prang and reported the issue to him.

The Prang Police commander reportedly took the victim to his colleague at Yeji under whose command the officer works.

When the number to which the money transfer had been made was called, the errant police officer answered the call and admitted to the offence, adding he had spent the money.

The Bono East Regional Police Commander reportedly ordered the Momo to be refunded.

It however remains to be seen if this particular police officer will face any sanction for his conduct beyond being asked to refund the money.

Five police officers are currently on trial for similar extortion at Awudome Cemetery in May this year.

They arrested a civilian and forced him to transfer an amount of Ghc20,000 to a Mobile Money account after accusing him of being an internet fraudster.

The five interdicted officers are General Constable Wishwell Odoo, General Constable Lawal Agyapong, General Constable Evans Arawassi, General Constable Sena Kuvordo, and Lance Corporal Redeemer Agama.