Police officers die in a terrible accident while chasing a commercial bus

Two Nigerian police officers have reportedly died while chasing a commercial driver who refused to stop after being pulled over.

Reports say the officers were using an official police car to track the Sienna carrying passengers along the Ogoni/Akwa Ibom road when the fatal accident occurred.

According to gistreel.com, in the course of the chase, the police car crashed into a bush and somersaulted, leaving two officers dead.

Interestingly, the Sienna that was being chased by the officers zoomed off after the incident.

A Twitter user identified as @unklebassey shared the story on the social media platform with images of the police officers lying on the ground being attended to by their fellow officers.

Viewer discretion is advised:

