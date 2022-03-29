Police officers keep telling me, "we are behind you" - Barker-Vormawor reveals

Barker-Vormawor was arrested in February after a Facebook post he made in which he threatened to stage a coup if the controversial e-levy was passed by parliament.

After spending over one month in police detention, he was finally granted bail while his prosecution continues.

The social activist took to his Facebook page to express surprise at the level of the alleged support he has been getting from police officers in secrecy while their employer, the government, is prosecuting him for the same thing the officers claim to be behind him for.

"Since I got out of unlawful detention, I have been stopped no less than 6 times by Police at Roadblocks.

"A lot of the times, they don’t recognize me. Perhaps because of my disguise. But their faces light up when they read the name on my driver’s license. Their demeanors change and they hand me back my license, saying "We are behind you".

"Every single time, I wonder if they know their Government is prosecuting me for mobilizing #FixTheCountry to overthrow the Government. I wonder what they mean when they say to me "We are behind you," Barker-Vormawor wrote on Facebook on Sunday, March 27 and went further to ask:

"What are they behind?"

Meanwhile, he revealed in another Facebook post that he would be a guest lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School this week.

According to him, he will be lecturing a public international law class with a focus on the "use of force" in international law.

"Neho! Over the course of this week, from Today to Thursday, I will be guest lecturing a Public International Law Class at the Gimpa Law School.

"I will be teaching the "Use of Force" in International Law.