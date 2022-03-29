Ablakwa secures paid internship at Battor Hospital for medical students evacuated from Ukraine

"I am elated to announce that I have successfully negotiated for paid internship opportunities for 20 medical student evacuees from Ukraine at the reputable Battor Catholic Hospital in my beloved constituency," the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote, adding "The package also includes support in securing accommodation and feeding."

As to how interested medical students can start their internship with the hospital, Ablakwa explained that they first have to apply to the hospital, and they will be screened for the job.

"All interested Ukrainian medical students who escaped the ongoing war must apply directly to the Medical Superintendent of the Battor Catholic Hospital from today. The hospital will strictly vet and screen all suitable applicants without any interference," he said.

He expressed confidence that the arrangement would be mutually beneficial to both the medical students and the hospital.

"Glad this win-win initiative would offer our celebrated hospital additional hands to improve health delivery in my constituency, and also help in the interim to provide practical skills for our compatriots who have been through hell and are now considering their future options.

"Would be great to see other health facilities replicate this North Tongu/Battor Catholic Hospital initiative."

Ablakwa was adjudged the best MP of the year 2021 due to his outstanding performance in terms of meeting the needs of his constituents.

When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out and Ghanaian students got stranded in Ukraine, the opposition National Democratic Member of Parliament was consistent in calling on the government to ensure their speedy evacuation from harm’s way. He then travelled to Romania, Ukraine’s neighbour, where some of the students had moved to, to show solidarity with them.

This initiative with the Battor Hospital will keep the students busy and help them gain some practical skills as they wait for the Russia-Ukraine war which started on February 24, to end for a possible return to continue with their studies.